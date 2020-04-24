NASA asks public not to flock to Cape Canaveral for historic crewed launch

(WSVN) - NASA is asking the public for a favor as they adjust during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are urging people not to flock to Cape Canaveral for its next planned launch — the first crewed mission to the International Space Station from US soil in almost a decade.

NASA expressed concerns over spreading the coronavirus from a crowd attending the blastoff.

The historic launch is set for May 27.

NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will fly on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, mounted atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

There hasn’t been a crewed launch from the US since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011.

Scientists have also created the first comprehensive 360-degree map of the moon. It was made from previous NASA maps and recent fly-bys.

It will be used as a reference for future missions, NASA said.

