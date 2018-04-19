NAACP, police host discussion on making Memorial Day weekend safer on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police, local leaders and the NAACP held a joint discussion to solve problems during the Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach.

Thursday’s “Unity in the Community” discussion took place at the Betsy Hotel, where the panel agreed that part of the problem during Memorial Day weekend is public perception.

This year, they’re planning a poetry reading session, gospel concert, BBQ contest and a celebrity basketball game.

Event organizers are also trying to stay away from informal street parties along Ocean Drive.

“That’s one of the things we’re doing differently this year, rather than having most of the festivities on Ocean Drive, where it essentially turns into a street party,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola. “We’ve endeavored to spread it out throughout the course of the weekend.”

The panel is hoping their meeting is a step in the right direction towards making residents feel safe while visitors have fun.

