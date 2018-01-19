Multiple vehicles damaged in hit-and-run, 2 subjects in custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken into custody after a series of car crashes off the Palmetto Expressway exit ramp.

About three vehicles were struck during a hit-and-run crash, just off the Palmetto Expressway, Friday afternoon.

According to Sweetwater Police, a silver BMW was involved in the crash.

7Skyforce HD was over the scene of that BMW, where one man could be seen sitting on the ground near Tuscany Pointe Villas, at Southwest 84th Avenue and Eighth Street.

One person, police said, jumped out of the vehicle and into a nearby canal to avoid officials. That person was later taken into custody a few blocks away.

The second subject was taken into custody at gunpoint.

Sweetwater Police said an officer was near the Palmetto Expressway off Southwest Eighth Street when he saw the vehicle driving the wrong direction off the expressway. The vehicle was driving down the exit ramp, and that’s when it reportedly crashed into at least three vehicles.

The driver then tried to elude the officer who began to follow the vehicle.

It is unknown why that motorist was driving in such a manner.

Officials are investigating the situation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.