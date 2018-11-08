MSD students receive Life Changing Award from Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce honored students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with the Life Changing Award.

The award was part of the Healing Our Community Event and was presented by Broward Health.

However, the event took place on the same day where 12 people were gunned down at a bar in Southern California.

“To hear that this happened yet again, and to hear it keeps happening, something’s gotta change,” said Danielle Driscoll, the MSD student government advisor. “I think that students continuing to band together is what’s going to change this world.”

The tragedy reminded the students of their own ordeal in Parkland just nine months ago.

“You just wake up with a pin in your stomach, and it just brings you back to that day,” said junior Max Wolfman. “You never want anyone to have to go through that.”

“Over and over again, these tragedies – it’s heartbreaking every time you hear a new one,” said junior Jordyn Hersch. “It’s affecting so many lives everyday, and you can be empathetic toward people who go through the same thing, but you don’t want to wish it upon anyone else.”

The students were celebrated for their strength at the event, taking home a painting by artist Michael Israel.

“Definitely not letting evil win, as you could see from our students,” said Driscoll. “They’re not letting evil win, and they’re going to triumph no matter what.”

The event lasted through the morning.

