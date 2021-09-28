SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School district is getting called out for safety concerns three years after the Parkland shooting.

On Tuesday, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission met in Sunrise for its first in-person meeting since the pandemic.

They wanted to hear updates and changes that have been made based on their recommendations to the school board over the years.

A hot topic in the meeting was how the communications system has been updated.

On Feb. 14, 2018, the radios and 911 calls were overloaded in the system.

Several 911 calls were rerouted to different agencies leading to officers from different departments arriving at the same location.

The county administrator met with commissioners and said tens of millions of dollars have been spent on updating the system.

They had 10 towers at the time and now have 16. The 16th tower placed in Hollywood faced backlash as the residents of the city did not want it in a park.

The tower ultimately was placed in the park.

Commissioners, however, said not enough has been done.

“This commission found numerous, numerous failures that led to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre,” said one committee member. “Communications was one of those failures and you own that. You all own that. I guess if I had a question: how many more people have to die before you adults get in a room and fix this?”

“One of the reasons I moved from Broward County, I’ve lost a loved one here and I’m not going to lose another one,” said Commissioner Ryan Petty, who lost his daughter in the shooting. “The same attitude I saw two years ago, this inability to find common ground and to find a way to solve this persists today. It’s infuriating. Broward doesn’t have a technology inoperability problem, it has a leadership problem.”

“It wasn’t solely the radio system in that tragedy, there were a lot of things that failed in that tragedy,” said Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.