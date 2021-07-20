CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A rotten flower is ready to put on a show.

Mr. Stinky Jr., a titan arum plant that is also known as the corpse flower, will soon start opening at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

Though it has one of the most spectacular blooms in the world, the flower smells like roadkill, attracting insects that pollinate inside the flowers.

The flower is set to bloom sometime this week.

