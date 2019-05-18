Motorcycles stolen in North Bay Village ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searching for the people responsible for multiple motorcycle thefts and attempted thefts in North Bay Village.

North Bay Village Police detectives believe the vehicles are being targeted for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Police said the same subjects behind two car thefts along East Drive, near 79th Street, on Wednesday and Thursday are the likely culprits.

In one incident that was caught on surveillance video, the subject was unable to steal a motorcycle because of a lock.

Officials said several of the motorcycles have since been found dumped around the city.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

