SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been more than a month since a TSA agent was gunned down just steps from her Southwest Miami-Dade home. Her family is making a painful plea for answers.

“She didn’t deserve this,” said Darlene Dukes, mother of the victims, Leshonte Jones. “Please y’all, say something if you know anything.”

Fighting through the tears, Dukes is continuing her mission to find her daughter’s killer.

“What kind of a man in his right mind would chase a woman with her baby to murder her?” she said.

On May 3, 24-year-old Jones was shot just steps from her home near Southwest 258th Street and U.S. 1.

Police said a man walked up and opened fire on the young mother.

Jones was with her 3-year-old daughter, Aalaiyah, when it happened.

The toddler was grazed by a bullet.

“Her daughter witnessed this heinous crime,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Lt. Vernon Williams.

Detectives said they have received multiple tips in the last few weeks, but still need the public’s help.

The reward for information leading to an arrest was increased to $10,000.

“Whether you overheard something in a barbershop or beauty salon, a significant other, anything you heard we can use that info to bring this individual to justice,” said Williams.

The family said they are just hoping for some closure during this dark and difficult time.

“She’s still living, you know, in my heart. She will forever live in my heart. She will never ever be forgotten,” Dukes said.

Police said the shooter was in a gray Nissan sedan.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

