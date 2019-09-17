Mother accused of speeding, killing child in Margate crash faces judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother accused of speeding and killing her child in a car crash has made an appearance in court.

Fatimah Malik appeared in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday and has been charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

Police said the 25-year-old was driving 90 miles per hour when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened in August on Royal Palm Boulevard in Margate.

Her 5-year-old son was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

