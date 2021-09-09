POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 120 cats were found living in filth and crammed into a Pompano Beach home.

Saving Sage Animal Rescue and Operation Liberation, both animal rescue organizations, began taking cats out of the home on Wednesday.

“These kittens were all taken from the hoarding house last night,” Operation Liberation volunteer Elizabeth Jones said. “You got three up here. There’s another litter down here of four. They’re super cute. As you can see, just in these cages alone, there’s probably like 15 cats.”

The home had been overtaken with felines, and bathtubs were turned into litter boxes. Rescuers returned to the home on Thursday to trap more cats.

“We got a call from Pompano Animal Control asking for help for a situation where there were a lot of cats, and we found a room that animal control hadn’t been inside that was just loaded with cats,” Saving Sage Animal Rescue spokesperson Regina Vlasek said.

“The structure was deemed unfit for living just due to the feces and the excrement all over the home,” Jones said. “We were in there for a short period of time, and it just burns your eyes, your nose, your lungs, so it’s not good for humans or animals to be around.”

Homeowner David Bernstein fed the cats, according to rescue workers, is cooperating and is grateful the animal rescue organizations stepped in.

“It was getting to be so bad to sleep in the house every night with all the cats,” Bernstein said. “They’re getting them adopted, rescued, spayed and neutered, getting better owners and better homes, so I’m very happy that the cats are being saved and adopted.”

The cats who need medicine will receive it, but the job is too big for the organizations, and they are asking for help.

“Lots of them are beautiful,” Vlasek said. “There’s beautiful Siamese. If anybody’s interested in fostering, and we just really need help to be able to care for all these cats.”

If you would like information on how to help, click here to be redirected to Saving Sage Animal Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.