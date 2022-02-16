MIAMI (WSVN) - Looking for a job? Margaritaville is hosting a hiring event for its newest island-inspired restaurant set to open at Miami’s Bayside Marketplace.

More than 115 positions will be up for grabs at the event, taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

The hiring event will take place at the Holiday Inn Port of Miami, located at 340 Biscayne Boulevard.

The restaurant will be opening in March.

Those who would like to apply ahead of time can text lovemyjob to 97211.

To view open positions, visit margaritavillemiamibayside.com.

