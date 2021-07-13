MIAMI (WSVN) - More South Floridians are coming together at Pelican Bay to support the people of Cuba.

They don’t know each other but Lorenzo and Alejandro M are united by one cause: love for Cuba.

“Everybody is brother, every Cuban is brother. Every Latino is brother right now,” said Alejandro.

Alejandro plans on joining Lorenzo and will head towards Cuba with a boatload of supplies. The goal is to somehow get them to the Cuban people and at the very least, show their support.

“We aren’t afraid of what can happen,” said Lorenzo. “We will be 12 miles away. Whatever Cuba needs, we will be there.”

Lorenzo said he left Cuba 35 years ago but his heart remains there.

Alejandro said he couldn’t just sit back and watch. He wanted to do something and hopes President Joe Biden will as well.

“Biden please hear us,” he said.

On Monday night, Exon Rodriguez led a social media effort to gather supplies and lead a small flotilla, just a few boats, into Cuban waters.

It remains unclear how far they got but video shared by OnlyinDade showed the boat was stopped by Homeland Security.

The person who posted the video on Instagram said they were stopped with firearms on board and that they plan to head back out with the permission of US authorities.

A U.S. Coast Guard statement Monday night warned that officials are monitoring for illegal migrant activity, as well as “unpermitted vessel departures from Florida to Cuba.”

Still, the hope and mission are very much alive at the Miami marina.

