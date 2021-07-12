MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of protesters took to the water to deliver some much-needed aid and a message to the people of Cuba.

Through torrential rain, thunder and lightning, people at Pelican Bay loaded the small boat with water and supplies — items the group hopes to deliver to Cuba.

“Water, food, medicine, whatever we can take to Cuba. Whatever we can take to help is good,” said organizer Dennis Suayero.

Prompted by the unprecedented protests over the weekend, Exon Rodriguez led the social media effort late Monday to gather the supplies and lead a small flotilla, just a few boats, into Cuban waters.

“I have family there, my son, my mother, brothers — everyone is there,” Rodriguez said. “People need us. They die over here.”

“It’s a good time because it’s about time. We have children with no medicine, no school supplies, nothing,” Suayero said. “We have kids that go on the street to get food from trash cans so they can eat.”

But will they even get that far?

A U.S. Coast Guard statement Monday night warned that officials are monitoring for illegal migrant activity, as well as “unpermitted vessel departures from Florida to Cuba.”

But organizers seem more concerned about Cuban authorities.

When asked if he’s afraid of what Cuban authorities will do if they stop him, Rodriguez said, “I’m a little afraid, but I will stand up. But I’m afraid because they will kill me.”

Diana Parra watched the preparations with her 6-year-old son, Pablo. She said she wants him to see a free Cuba.

“We don’t like communism anymore, not in America, not in another country,” Parra said. “Sixty-two years with torture. It’s too much for us.”

Conventional wisdom has it that they likely won’t get anywhere near the coast of Cuba, but Rodriguez said he has faith.

