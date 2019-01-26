Mom says stray bullets shattered Liberty City home while children played inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother recounted the terrifying moments bullets came through her kitchen window, feet away from where her children were playing.

Tangie Sands is still shaken up hours after her home in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood became the center of a crime scene. She said what unfolded late Friday night is a mother’s worst nightmare.

“Very startling, very startling,” she said.

According to City of Miami Police, someone shot up cars parked along Northwest 60th Street, just before midnight, causing stray bullets to shatter Sands’ kitchen window.

“A sound that I can’t even describe. I wish I could,” said Sands.

Sands said the loud noise woke her up.

“I was asleep. The kids were out in the front playing a game, and I was woken up out of my sleep by a barrage of gunshots,” she said.

Sands said some of those bullets pierced through her kitchen wall. Thankfully, her children were not hurt.

“Once I checked on them and discovered that they were fine, that they were OK. I won’t say that they were fine; they were OK,” she said, “because they were startled, they were shaken up, very scared.”

Now she hopes the person or people who pulled the trigger are held responsible.

“You can’t let people just come through neighborhood and and terrorize your neighborhood,” she said. “You have to live here, so if you have to live here, be as safe as possible. Don’t let people come in and terrorize your neighborhood.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

