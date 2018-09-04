Mobile home catches fire in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire that sparked at a mobile home in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded just after 8 p.m. to the scene along Southwest 58th Street and Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday.

No injuries were reported as the residence was unoccupied at the time.

The home was declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.

