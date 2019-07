MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her Miami Gardens home.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Tishara Collins had been last seen at her home at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

Please cancel #MissingPerson flyer. Tishara Collins has been located and is safe. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word. @crimestoppers305 pic.twitter.com/9fCaDDXHdG — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) July 15, 2019

Late Sunday night, police confirmed the girl was safely recovered.

