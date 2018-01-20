Missing Homestead teen in need of medication found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a teenage girl who went missing in Homestead has been recovered safely.

According to officials, 15-year-old Monica Ponce De Leon had run away from home near the 100 block of Southeast 28th Place.

Police said the teen was in need of medication.

Saturday afternoon, Homestead Police Detective Fernando Morales confirmed the De Leon had been located and is safe.

