PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a missing elderly man from Pembroke Pines.

Elias Garcia, 78, was last seen along the 8300 block of Pines Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

Pembroke Pines Police said Garcia was found at around 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.