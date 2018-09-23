PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a missing child alert for a teenage boy in Florida’s Flagler County.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Rickey Wheeler was last seen Friday along the 700 block of Madison Green Circle in Palm Coast.

Wheeler stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes, camouflage-patterned shorts and green Nike sneakers.

Officials said the teen may be carrying a red and white water bottle.

Authorities urged anyone with information about Wheeler’s whereabouts to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or 911.

