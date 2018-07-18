WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled a missing child alert for a baby and a toddler who were last seen in West Palm Beach.

The alert was issued Wednesday for 2-year-old Caitlin Smolen and 5-month-old Kai Smolen.

Authorities believed the two children may have been in the company of 34-year-old Sondra Smolen. Her relationship to them is unknown.

The children had been last spotted near the 4000 block of Virginia Terrace .

Wednesday night, FDLE officials cancelled the alert.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.