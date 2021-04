HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing 13-year-old from Hallandale Beach has been found.

Victoria Gonzalez’s mother said she went missing Wednesday morning while heading to Gulfstream Elementary School.

Police said her disappearance was being investigated as a runaway.

Gonzalez was located Wednesday night, according to her mother.

