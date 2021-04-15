Missing 12-year-old Miami girl found safe

Courtesy: Miami Police

MIAMI (WSVN) - A missing 12-year-old Miami girl has been found safe.

The search for 12-year-old Farrah Sanders, who was reported missing Thursday, has come to an end.

Investigators announced Friday morning that Farrah had been found safe.

 

