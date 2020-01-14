Missing 11- and 12-year-old girls out of Pembroke Pines found safe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two missing girls out of Pembroke Pines have been found safe.
The search was on for 11-year-old Rylee Layne and 12-year-old Ilya Campo, Tuesday.
Pembroke Pines Police said the pair were spotted jumping their school fence and heading east.
Officers searched for the pair and brought out drones and a police bloodhound to help track them down.
Police said the two were last seen wearing navy blue polo shirts and blue skirts.
