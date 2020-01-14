Missing 11- and 12-year-old girls out of Pembroke Pines found safe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two missing girls out of Pembroke Pines have been found safe.

The search was on for 11-year-old Rylee Layne and 12-year-old Ilya Campo, Tuesday.

UPDATE: Ilya Campo is 12-years-old (DOB 03/11/2007), 5'0", 95lbs. Rylee Layne is 11-years-old (DOB 06/23/2008), 5'2", 90lbs.

Both girls were last seen wearing navy blue polo shirts & blue skirts (school uniform). Please contact police with any information. https://t.co/NllVAY3x4i — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 14, 2020

Pembroke Pines Police said the pair were spotted jumping their school fence and heading east.

Officers searched for the pair and brought out drones and a police bloodhound to help track them down.

Police said the two were last seen wearing navy blue polo shirts and blue skirts.

