Miramar Police: Burglars on golf cart broke into multiple vehicles

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying subjects who, they said, drove on a golf cart through a Miramar neighborhood and burglarized several vehicles.

Miramar Police tweeted out a video of the crooks driving a golf cart along the 9800 block of West Fern Lane at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

One of the men can be seen walking and checking for unlocked vehicles while the others involved waited in the golf cart.

Need to Identify: They burglarized numerous vehicles, on the 9800 block of W. Fern Ln., while driving around in a GOLF CART. Help us identify them and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. #NotReadyForAFastGetaway #Reward pic.twitter.com/8BZsMrQRwx — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) April 27, 2020

Police said the subjects burglarized several vehicles in the area.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

