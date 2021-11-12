LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A minivan crashed into an apartment in Lauderhill, leaving its occupants, including children, injured.

It happened along Northwest 50th Street and 77th Avenue at approximately around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, an adult and two children were in the white Honda Odyssey when it slammed into the bedroom of the first floor unit.

Nickii Sonnenberg, a resident of the apartment building, lives several feet from where the crash occurred and ran immediately to help the person who was behind the wheel.

He said, “By the time I walked in and called 911 and came back out she had been assisted out of the vehicle and over on the curb and I went over and sat with her and her family and tried to calm them down until rescue services got here.”

Crews quickly assessed the damage and removed the van.

The man who was inside the apartment when the crash happened wasn’t injured.

He spoke off camera and said that the van had plowed through his bedroom, which now has a gaping hole and some of his belongings have been mangled with debris.

The association president said the damage is extensive.

“Probably have to get the insurance estimates, make sure it’s safe structurally and then we’ll go from there,” said the president of the association.

Meanwhile, those that were rattled by the crash are grateful it wasn’t worse.

