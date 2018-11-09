FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a minivan struck the corner of a Wendy’s restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 62nd Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the motorist, described as an older driver, slammed into the restaurant, but the vehicle did not reach the dining area.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver suffered injuries.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.