Military veterans welcome to attend Pembroke Pines Employment Expo

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Active and retired duty military personnel are invited to take part in an employment expo being held in Pembroke Pines.

Over 50 companies and 15 social service agencies will attend the fifth annual Veterans Employment Expo being held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will be held at The City of Pembroke Pines Carl Shechter Southwest Focal Point Community Center Campus, located at 301 NW 103rd Ave.

The general public will be able to attend the expo starting at 12 p.m.

The annual event is part of the City of Pembroke Pines Re-Energize and Re-Connect Initiative to provide housing and resources to military veterans that are either active members or have been honorably discharged.

