Military to conducting training drills around FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The military will be conducting training drills in Fort Lauderdale, Friday and Saturday.

The military will be flying Air Force F-15 aircrafts in and out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, aka NORAD, said the exercises are intended to enhance their air defense operations.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.