FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new leader for Broward County has been sworn in.

Michael Udine took his oath of office as mayor during a ceremony at the Broward Governmental Center, Tuesday morning.

Commissioners voted unanimously to elevate him from his vice mayor position.

Udine will serve in the position through next November.

Lamar Fisher will take Udine’s place as vice mayor.

