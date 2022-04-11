MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A typical traffic stop led to a narcotics arrest in Miami Springs.

It happened along the 900 block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard last Saturday, April 9, at around 11 p.m.

A vehicle was stopped for illegal window tinting, but a K-9 unit sniffed out bags of cocaine.

A large amount of money was also found in the vehicle.

The driver, Zavi King, was arrested.

King invoked his Miranda Rights and remained silent when questioned. A female passenger, however, waived her rights and told police the property was not hers and belonged to King. After clearing a criminal records check, the passenger left without incident.

King was charged with felony possession sale and delivery of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.