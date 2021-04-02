Miami Rescue Mission, Broward Outreach Centers host Good Friday community event

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dedicated South Florida organization fed a need in the community on Good Friday.

The Miami Rescue Mission and its division, Broward Outreach Centers, hosted their annual Thanksgiving on Good Friday event at various locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

7News cameras captured families as they pulled up in their cars for a drive-thru food distribution in Miami Gardens. They were also treated to Easter baskets.

Broward Outreach Centers Program Administrator William Byrd said he hopes the event helps local communities in need.

“It’s very important at this time, just because of the current pandemic that’s going on. We feel that– not only with the Easter holidays– we feel that it’s necessary for these individuals to get some necessities that they might not have at home,” he said.

Volunteers in Miami Gardens, Miami and Hollywood provided Thanksgiving-style meals at each location, as well as hygiene products, clothes and foot washings.

