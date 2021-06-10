MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Miami.
Julia Barcena, 75, was last seen in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 29th Street on Wednesday.
She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, a yellow shirt and black pants.
According to police, Barcena has schizophrenia.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.