MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman out of Miami.

Julia Barcena, 75, was last seen in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 29th Street on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, a yellow shirt and black pants.

According to police, Barcena has schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

