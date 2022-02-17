MIAMI (WSVN) - Ten students were recognized and rewarded for positive actions in their community.

One of the winners saved the life of a drowning child.

The students were honored during the Miami Police Department’s Do The Right Thing award ceremony.

The ceremony recognizes students who are nominated for their positive behavior, actions and good deeds.

Officers, as well as family members, looked on and were proud of these honorees.

One of the 10 honored was Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High junior Maya Duarte, who was recognized for saving the life of a child who she found unconscious in a pool.

“I’m glad I did what I did. I’m just glad someone was there,” said Duarte.

Duarte is CPR trained and was in the right place at the right time.

“I run there, and I jumped into the water to get across faster, and the kid was purple and blue. He had not been breathing for five minutes. I definitely had nightmares about it just going through my stuff, every single thing, make sure I did everything right,” said Duarte.

Fortunately, the child survived.

“It was a lot, but I’m glad it worked out,” said Duarte.

Duarte received recognition and a plaque. Her family could not be more proud.

On top of the recognition, Duarte will also go to D.C. in November.

