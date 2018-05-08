Miami Police officer accused of kicking suspect to be charged with assault

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer who was accused of kicking a suspect in the head will face assault charges.

Officer Mario Figueroa has been charged after video surfaced, which appears to show him kicking car theft suspect David Vladim Suazo in the head during his arrest.

Suazo could be seen in the video laying on the ground while an officer puts handcuffs on him, before Figueroa is seen running up and kicking Suazo in the head.

Figueroa is being charged with one count of assault, a second degree misdemeanor. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

