Miami Police, MDPD: safety initiative results in 86 arrests, 19 confiscated guns

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami and Miami-Dade police departments held a joint meeting to update South Florida on what they’re doing to keep neighborhoods safe.

Both Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police created “Operation Blue and Brown,” with blue signifying Miami Police and brown for Miami-Dade Police.

Both departments launched the operation with the intent to crack down on shootings in neighborhoods. This initiative began shortly after a series of Liberty City shootings, including a 4-year-old being struck by gunfire.

On Wednesday, “Operation Blue and Brown” gave insight into the lengths officers are going to ensure the safety of several communities.

“This is a powerful statement that we want to make to everyone, that we can continue to feel what’s happened to the north side of our city with some of these shootings,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “We are still committed. This wasn’t a, ‘We’re gonna react for at the moment and then it’s over,’ like some people fear may happen. That’s not the case at all. We’re all extremely committed to making sure that we make the city and the county the safest that it can be.”

Since the initiative launched about two weeks ago, police have made 86 arrests and recovered 19 firearms.

