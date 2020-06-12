Miami Police Chief defends decision to use racist remarks while addressing officers in 1997

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association are calling for Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina to be fired after they claimed he used racist slurs during a training session in 1997.

A press conference detailing the issue is set for Friday afternoon.

The union announced a no-confidence vote in Colina last November, alleging racism, discrimination and a lack of black officers in leadership positions.

The MCPBA pulled a document from May of 1997 filed under the Miami Police Disciplinary Review Board, which read in part, “As a teaching technique, officer Jorge Colina related an experience in his street narcotics presentation that was offensive to some members of the class. Although officer Colina apologized to the class, the utterance of the scenario was inappropriate.”

Stanley Jean-Coix, the president of the MCPBA, said, “He’s basically describing Overtown as (expletive) town.”

Colina said in a pre-taped message to officers of the department, “When you’re working undercover, you may have to act and say things that you wouldn’t normally say otherwise, whether they make you uncomfortable or not. Then I gave many examples of what that could be. A lot of that language was in fact offensive. But again, that was the point of the class. Although I was the highest-rated instructor, and although there were no complaints, I was called by the chief of police, who was concerned with some of the language that I used. Although the chief recognized that this was making a teaching point and not me speaking at a party or at a water cooler, at the dinner table, [he] was uncomfortable with some of the language I used, so I was given a reprimand for tact and consideration not because I’m a bigot or a racist but because they weren’t happy with some of the language that I used.”

The mayor said he stands by Colina and that the timing of the allegations are unfortunate.

