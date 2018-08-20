Miami officer in court, tries to get job back after being relieved of duty

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer who refused to answer questions about a murder investigation appeared in court Monday to try and get his job back.

Officer Adrian Rodriguez was working at a Metro PCS store in 2007 where police believe he was involved in a fatal shooting. Police said they received a tip that he and his father were involved in the murder.

Rodriguez was not an officer at the time but did join the police department a year after the shooting.

His attorney, Eugene Gibbons, said his client was fired in 2016 because he refused to answer any questions about the fatal shooting incident. Rodriguez was then re-hired last Tuesday after winning an appeal.

The officer was then relieved of duty on the same day.

“We’re not playing any games here, we’re following the law,” said MIami Chief of Police Jorge Colina. “Whether they agree with it or they don’t, there is the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which mandated that we follow certain protocols before we put an officer out on the street. There was a lapse of service here, so that means before he’s allowed to go out, he has to submit to a urine test to make sure he’s free of drugs, and he is refusing to do that.”

Gibbons has since filed a motion to ask the court to hold Colina and the City of Miami in contempt for refusing to follow the court’s order. A judge denied Gibbons’ request, however.

Rodriguez’s attorney said he will re-file his request.

