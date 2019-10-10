Miami man wins $2,500 a week for life lottery game

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is now a bit richer after he won the lottery.

According to the Florida Lottery, 58-year-old Jose Perez is the newest winner of the $2,500 a week for life scratch-off lottery game.

Lottery officials said Perez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,015,000.

Officials said Perez purchased his winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie located near Sunset Drive and 87th Avenue.

The store will also receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

