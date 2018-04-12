Miami Lakes school unveils new systems technology program

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Lakes school got a major makeover in the form of a new program that teaches students systems technology skills.

Twenty-two-year-old Alexcia Johnson is on a path to a new career, so she enrolled at Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College.

“I’d seen that there was a really big demand, and the course was new,” she said. “I live nearby, so why not give it a try?”

This is where Miami-Dade County Schools is celebrating the beginning of a new program called “Building Automation Systems Technology.”

7News cameras showed Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho as he took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new program, which is offered in cooperation with Siemens Corporation and others, allows students to learn high-tech skills.

“This is knowledge-based learning,” said Carvalho.

Students receive hands-on training as they work to design and build systems and integrate multiple technologies.

There are fewer than 10 programs like this one in the country, and this is the first one to include both adults and high school students.

“To be first in the state and first in the country is something that we relish,” said Carvalho.

Twenty-five adult students have just gotten started, and 25 high school students will begin in the fall.

“Matching the person to the job requires the training. This program, this academy will do that,” said Carvalho.

The superintendent said this field currently has some 50,000 jobs waiting.

Johnson said she looks forward to earning one of them. “There’s a lot of different types of options that you can do, and each of them are slightly different than the other, so I think it’s good,” she said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.