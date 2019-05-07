Miami Lakes Middle School students win national competition in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WSVN) – A group of South Florida students returned home as national champions after they won a competition in Washington, D.C.

The young scholars from Miami Lakes Middle School are now national first place winners after they won the We the People National Invitational, Monday.

The students also posed for pictures with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

The competition, held at the National Conference Center, tested their knowledge of law, the constitution and government.

