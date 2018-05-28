Miami Gardens hosts Memorial Day breakfast in honor of Sgt. La David Johnson

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Among those being honored and remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day is Sgt. La David T. Johnson.

The City of Miami Gardens honored Johnson during their annual Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday morning. This year, however, the breakfast was named in his honor and called the Sgt. La David T. Johnson Memorial Day Breakfast.

Those in attendance saluted 25-year-old Johnson, who gave his life in service to his country during the October 2017 ambush in Niger, Africa. Johnson’s wife, Myeisha Johnson, and other family members attended the breakfast alongside residents, veterans and city officials, like Mayor Oliver Gilbert and the Miami Gardens City Council.

“Me and my family appreciate everything Miami Gardens has [done] for me and my husband because, we was born and raised here — this is our hometown,” said Myeisha Johnson. “I just appreciate everything that Miami Gardens has done.”

The event has been honoring the nation’s fallen heroes each year since 2006.

