Miami Gardens church volunteer arrested for sexual battery on young cousin

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen who volunteers at a Miami Gardens church is accused of having sexual relations with his 5-year-old cousin.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 18-year-old Dimitri Daniels volunteered at Mount Pisgah Seventh-day Adventist Church in Miami Gardens.

Officials said the teen confessed to sexually battering his 5-year-old cousin. Police fear that the 5-year-old isn’t the only victim.

“Clearly this wasn’t an isolated incident. This happened numerous times over a period of time,” said Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Al Xiques.

Police arrested the suspect after his aunt said she witnessed the crime at Daniels’ Pembroke Pines home on Sept. 9 and turned him in.

“Mr. Daniels was brought to our police headquarters building by his family, and after being read his Miranda rights by investigators, he did confess,” Xiques said.

Officials said Daniels told them he was a volunteer at his family’s Miami Gardens church, and now they’re asking for any possible victims to come forward.

“As a result of that, he may have come in contact on a regular basis with children,” Xiques said.

Daniels was charged with sexual misconduct against a young family member.

If you think you know someone affected by this case, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

