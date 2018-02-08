Miami Gardens 9th-grader says she was raped by 3 boys in school bathroom

(WSVN) - What a South Florida student says happened to her inside a school bathroom — at the hands of not one, but three fellow students — is horrifying, and it would only get worse. The teen says the devastating repercussions will last a lifetime. 7’s Brian Entin investigates.

The teen’s mother is trying to comfort her 14-year old-old daughter after, the ninth-grader says, she was forced to have sex with three different boys in a Miami Carol City Senior High School bathroom.

Teen: “I was going to leave, and he grabbed me by my sweater, and he held tight, and so I was going to pull and leave, and he wouldn’t let me go.”

The girl says the first boy forced her to have anal sex, and then word spread about what happened.

That’s when, she says, other ninth-graders started approaching her.

Teen: “The third time, it was after school, and I was supposed to stay after school for math, for math tutoring, and there was a guy asking me if I could go to the restroom with him.”

The 14-year-old says the other boys forced her to perform oral sex, and she told a teacher about what happened back in October.

In this student statement, she wrote, “…he grabbed me tightly by my hand, and he got me into the boys’ bathroom … I couldn’t breathe. I [was] choking and crying.”

The school district decided to suspend the boys and the girl from school.

Teen: “I felt like they would really just take the guys’ side, and they would just believe them, leave me out and say that, you know, it was all my fault.”

But the situation got even worse when the girl’s mother got unimaginable news.

Mom: “And Thursday is when the investigator showed up at my house at 7 o’clock at night to let me know one of these kids was HIV-positive and the other one has gonorrhea.”

The mom says she won’t know for sure if her daughter has HIV for another year, but doctors have already started her on medicine.

Mom: “She’s only 14 years old. How do you explain to your 14-year-old that she’s gonna have something that she can’t get a cure for?”

The school district says, “School district administrators in conjunction with Miami-Dade Schools Police are thoroughly investigating this case thoroughly, and it continues to be an active investigation. Information regarding the case has been provided to the State Attorney’s Office as well as the Department of Children and Families (DCF).”

Teen: “I’m getting therapy, and you know, I can’t sleep at night sometimes, and I really hope this doesn’t happen to any other girl. This shouldn’t happen to any other girl or boy.”

The 14-year-old girl is too traumatized to come back to school, and even after all of this, her mom says she is having a hard time getting the district to allow her to transfer to a different school.

The district emphasizes that this is an ongoing investigation.

