Miami fire rescuers save ducklings from storm drain

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother duck and her ducklings have been reunited thanks to the help of members from Miami Fire Station 11.

At around 10 a.m., Sunday morning, a group of nine baby ducks fell into a storm drain on the 5000 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

.@CityofMiamiFire Station 11 rescued 9 baby ducklings from a storm drain and reunited them with their mom. 🐥 pic.twitter.com/NmM7dZzIW9 — Steven Cejas (@StevenCejas) March 11, 2018

In video footage, one the baby ducks could be seen running away once it was freed.

In the end, all were reunited, as the family nestled below some bushes to rest after the traumatic ordeal.

