Miami Fire Rescue to offer free in-home COVID-19 testing to seniors

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue Department will offer free in-home testing for seniors who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms and do not have access to transportation.
The fire department announced the program on social media, Monday afternoon.
The program is limited to seniors 65 and older, fire officials said.
Officials are asking those who know someone who fits the criteria to call 305-960-5050 for more information.
