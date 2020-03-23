Miami Fire Rescue to offer free in-home COVID-19 testing to seniors

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue Department will offer free in-home testing for seniors who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms and do not have access to transportation.

The fire department announced the program on social media, Monday afternoon.

Miami Fire-Rescue is offering free, in-home COVID-19 testing for homebound local seniors, age 65 and above, who are experiencing symptoms and don’t have access to transportation. If you know someone who fits this criteria, please direct them to call 305-960-5050 for assistance. pic.twitter.com/MpomYE8gv0 — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) March 23, 2020

The program is limited to seniors 65 and older, fire officials said.

Officials are asking those who know someone who fits the criteria to call 305-960-5050 for more information.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.