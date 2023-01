MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami workers sedated Cuban crocodiles to undergo exams.

These endangered species underwent x-rays exams at the zoo on Wednesday.

Veterinarians were concerned one of them ate a plastic bottle that fell into their habitat.

Small items were found in their stomachs including a bottle cap but nothing that would cause serious complications.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.