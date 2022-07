KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - More turtle news from Zoo Miami.

Staffers released Sunny the juvenile green sea turtle at Crandon Park Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny, who is now a healthy 12 pounds, came to the zoo with a fin injury after having been hooked by a fisherman.

