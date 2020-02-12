Zoo Miami introduces new litter of African painted dog puppies

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has introduced a new litter of African painted dog puppies.

The litter of one male and two female puppies were born on Dec. 31 and have been in seclusion in a den with their mother since then.

According to the zoo, this is the second litter for 3-year-old mother Little Foot, who came to Zoo Miami in 2017 from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans where she was born in 2016.

The litter’s father is Evander, who was born at the Perth Zoo in Australia in 2011. He arrived at Zoo Miami in 2015 from Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

They have been given access to the exhibit following their neonatal exams and have ventured on and off.

The African painted dog is one of the most endangered carnivores on the continent with only 6,000 left in the wild.

