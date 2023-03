MIAMI (WSVN) - With the help of the YMCA, people of all ages can learn how to swim with free lessons.

The YMCA of South Florida is hosting its water safety and drowning prevention program this week.

Water safety is a priority in Florida, which leads the country in child drownings.

The lessons are being offered through Friday.

