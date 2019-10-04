Wrong-way crash leaves woman dead in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that temporarily shut down a roadway in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the crash along Northwest 20th Street and Second Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Friday.

We are currently on scene investigating a possible traffic fatality of a head-on crash at NW 2 Ave & NW 20 St. NW 2-3 Ave on NW 20 St have been shut down in both directions as detectives work the scene. Please avoid area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1fdSzB5lvn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 4, 2019

Officials said a woman trapped inside of her vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a black sedan could be seen crashed head-on to an Allasco truck.

The truck provides asphalt and concrete paving services.

A passenger inside of the truck said they were waiting to turn onto Northwest Second Avenue when the driver of the other car came at them head on.

Officers shut down Northwest 20th Street between Second and Third Avenue while they investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The roadway has since been reopened.

Police have not yet released the woman’s identity.

Miami Police’s Traffic Homicide unit is investigating and Florida Highway Patrol is assisting.

